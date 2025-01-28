Trippie Redd and Coi Leray Cheating Drama Leads to New Songs and Leaked DMs

It appears Trippie Redd and Coi Leray's reunion has reached a very rough patch as cheating allegations have led to leaked DMs and new songs.

Coi Leray Claims She Was Cheated On

Signs of trouble in paradise between the couple, who recently announced they are expecting a child together, started on Jan. 22, when Coi shared a post on her Instagram Story revealing she'd been cheated on.

"Nothing worse than being cheated on," she typed. "I wouldn't wish this pain on my worst enemy."

Trippie Redd's Former Girlfriend Leaks DMs

On Jan. 25, Trippie Redd's former girlfriend Ayleks leaked DMs that Coi recently sent her after rumors circulated online that Ayleks was the person Trippie cheated with.

"You really a f**king loser it's so sad," Coi wrote.

"U in my DMs saying I'm a loser for what???" Ayleks responded. "Because your n*gga on BS while u pregnant? That got nun to do with me shawdy. I ain't been on sh*t."

Coi went on to accuse Ayleks of being a "weirdo," which led to a whole back-and-forth featuring name-calling and other accusations that can be seen below.

Coi and Trippie Drop New Songs

On Monday (Jan. 27), Coi debuted a new song on social media where she appears to address the whole drama.

"All the times I caught you cheating, I shoulda killed you but you gon' have to see this," she croons on the track, which can be heard below. "You told me you love me but you ain't mean it. ... If this is what love is you can keep it...Try to use you to fill the void that my father left."

Trippie has also released a new song on social media titled "Pretty Rose" where he also appears to address the scandal. The song features audio of Rick Ross' child's mother, Tia Kemp, cussing Trippie out. "Don't play with my f**king niece like that," Tia snaps. "I'ma f**k you up, Trippie."

"They wanna beat me up, tell ’em lift me up/Um ha, ha, ha, laughing at my pain," he croons.

Coi and Trippie dated back in 2019 but had a very public breakup that September. They rekindled their relationship last year. Coi revealed she is preggers by Trippie on Instagram on New Year's Day.

See the drama unfolding between Trippie Redd and Coi Leray involving leaked DMs and new songs below.

See Coi Leray's Post and DMs Amid Trippie Redd Cheating Accusations

Listen to Coi Leray's New Song

Listen to Trippie Redd's New Song