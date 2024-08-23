Fans Wonder If Coi Leray and Trippie Redd Are Back Together After Video Shows Them Kissing

Fans are beginning to wonder whether Coi Leray and Trippie Redd are back together after a video shows them kissing during a recent show.

Coi Leray and Trippie Redd Seen Kissing

On Friday (Aug. 23), Coi Leray posted a video on Instagram of her performing her last show in Columbus, Ohio as part of Jhené Aiko's Magic Hour Tour. During her set, she brought out Trippie Redd as a surprise guest. Before departing the stage, he gave Coi a big long hug and planted a kiss on her lips.

"Thank You for turning up with me on my last show day in Ohio," Coi captioned the video. "@trippieredd the world loves you and so do I."

Fans have immediately begun to speculate the pair, who dated briefly in 2019, were back together.

"I've been waiting on this spin the block for awhile now," one user wrote.

"I always loved them together I feel like they get each other," another added.

Coi and Trippie Redd's Tumultuous Split

Coi and Trippie dated back in 2019 but had a very public and tumultuous split in September of that year. In an interview with No Jumper a few weeks after their break up, Coi said she didn't appreciate Trippie for dissing her on his 2019 song "Leray," but said she still had love for him.

"You know, we really had something outside of the music. So I'm just like damn, let's really just go ahead and like if you got something to say let's get together and you say that sh*t to my face," Coi said at the time.

Watch Coi Leray and Trippie Redd reunite, and see the reactions below.

