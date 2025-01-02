Here Are the Women in Hip-Hop Welcoming Babies in 2025

2025 brings new beginnings for multiple women in hip-hop who recently announced they will be welcoming babies this year.

Rappers Announce Their Pregnancies

While 2024 included rappers like Cardi B giving birth to her third child with Offset, and Kaliii welcoming a child with her boyfriend, NFL wide receiver Justyn Ross, more female MCs have revealed they are expecting in 2025.

Last month, Flo Milli revealed she was pregnant with her first child after photos of her with a baby bump went viral. She previously claimed she was just bloated and has leaned into the joke. Flo has since-announced she will be having a girl as she continues to show off her pregancy progress on social media.

Coi Leray will also be having her first child later this year. The "Players" rapper revealed the news to fans on New Year's Day in a post on Instagram. Coi announced that she and her boyfriend, Trippie Redd, will be new parents.

"I'm a rock star mommy. We ready for 2025," she captioned the post, which shows a carousel of photos of the couple showing off her pregnant stomach.

The two rappers rekindled their relationship over the summer after previously dating back in 2019. This will be the first child for both of them. In November of 2023, Trippie announced he was the father of a baby boy only to later reveal a DNA test proved he was not the dad.

Coi and Flo aren't the only rappers with buns in the oven. Check out all the rappers who have announced they will be welcoming babies in 2025 below.