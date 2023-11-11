Trippie Redd is a new dad.

Trippie Redd Reveals He's the Father of a Newborn Son

On Friday (Nov. 10), Trippie Redd hopped on his Instagram Story to announce that he's the father of a newborn son named Saint Michael, which, ironically, is the same name as his latest music project. He further explained that because of the birth of his newborn son, he had to cancel his Take Me Away Tour.

"You guys have been talking about tour and why I cancel it, you want an explanation so boom," he began in the video below. "I'm dropping a project named St Michael, right? What if I was to tell you that's my son's name and I canceled tour because I had to deliver my son."

"Life be life-ing," he continued. "Y'all sitting there bashing me, saying all this crazy stuff and here I'm just bringing my child into the world, you know?"

In another post, it looks like Trippie posted a photo of his newborn son whose name is officially Saint Michael White. You can see the photo below.

The identity of the baby's mother has not been revealed. Trippie and his girlfriend Skye Morales reportedly split in August due to his infidelity.

Trippie Redd Drops New EP Saint Michael

On Friday (Nov. 10), Trippie Redd released his new EP Saint Michael to commemorate the birth of his newborn son. The seven-song collection features the previously-released tracks "Van Cleef Island" and "Yo Pi'erre Slime."

It's unclear if Trippie Redd plans to resume his tour next year.

Watch Trippie Redd's video explaining why he canceled his tour below.

Watch Trippie Redd Reveal He's the Father of a Newborn Son and Post a Photo of the Baby