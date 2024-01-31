Trippie Redd is tired of people claiming he supports the devil and delivered a PSA to remind everyone he does not.

Trippie Redd Wants People to Stop Saying He Worships the Devil

On Wednesday (Jan. 31), Trippie Redd hopped on Instagram to respond to allegations he's a devil worshiper.

"I don't worship the f**king devil," Trippie said in the video below. "I don't know why you n***as keep saying that s**t like, stop saying I worship the devil, bro. Like what the f**k? I can't wear all black? I've been wearing all black, that's my theme. Like, I just don't get it, like stop saying I worship the f**king devil!"

He continued, "Cleanse these people's hearts too God, 'cause sitting here judging somebody and bullying 'em is the new standard."

Trippie Redd Previously Accused of Having Ties to Satanism

This isn't the first time the Ohio rapper has been accused of having ties to Satanism. Due to releasing songs like "Bigger Than Satan" and getting a 666 tattoo on his eyelids, Trippie has previously responded to allegations of devil worship. In March of 2018, Trippie broke down his 666 meaning and said it actually had nothing to do with demons.

"A lot of y'all are blind to reality," he said at the time. "Six protons, six neutrons, six electrons. Melanin in black people's skin. Do your research. Now, why I say TR666? Because Trippie Redd is Black, but Trippie Redd is also dark. I make dark music, but I'm Black, so I use it as a metaphor. Make sure you do your research, man, because these people could be telling you, like, 666 is the mark of the beast."

In May of that year, Trippie then dropped "Demon Time" with Ski Mask The Slump God. Trippie was seen rocking a big pair of red devil horns in the song's music video.

Watch Trippie Redd respond to devil worship allegations below.

Watch Trippie Redd's Response on X