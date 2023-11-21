Meek Mill Goes In on Trippie Redd for Mentioning Meek’s Name

Meek Mill is going in on Trippie Redd, claiming Trippie mentioned his name.

Meek Mill Disses Trippie Redd

Meek Mill has a major issue with Trippie Redd. On Tuesday (Nov. 21), the Philadelphia rapper shared a since-deleted post on Instagram where he calls out Trippie for apparently mentioning Meek in a disparaging way.

"This guy no good!!" Meek wrote in an overlay of a photo of Trippie. "I ain’t even know you said my name.... If you f**k with me f**k this guy right here.... I wanna stand on n***as freely saying my name make it tight outside! I ain’t even know you said my name I seen you get pulled in a room by the gangstas in la you was scared but let’s see how tough yall guys are! I can’t believe these Philly young bulls gassed you to say my name! look like you repping the devil ima show you how trying god is."

"I ain't know you was comfy enough to say my name I can't wait to see you," Meek added in the caption.

Meek Mill Doubles Down

After deleting that post, Meek doubled down in another post he shared on his Instagram page.

Meek shared a photo of the Ohio rapper along with the commentary, "If you not ready for Philly just mind your business @trippieredd he’s noooooooo good out here from Maine to Spain and I mean that! He may worship the devil so all my god bodies watch this pu**ie I can’t wait to see him lol."

Meek continued: I’ll make you cry lil p***y 300 nights you and ya man that’s why he ain’t been out in the city he weak and getting weaker now he hating on his own ni***s lol yall ni***s not even built for jail playing with a don lol it’s getting unbelievable but ima come out to see if yall really ready for yall and yall family stand behind anything threat towards meek … let’s see how strong yall are … stop the violence bless up!"

Meek has since deleted that post as well. It is unclear what name-drop Meek is referring to. Trippie does not appear to mention Meek on his new album Saint Michael, which was released earlier this month.

Check out Meek Mill going in on Trippie Redd on social media below.

See Meek Mill's Posts Directed at Trippie Redd

