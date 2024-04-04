Trippie Redd goes all-black everything for the exterior of his Florida mansion. The 24-year-old rapper debuts the new look of his luxury home, and gives a tour inside.

The 19,000-square-foot home, which is situated in the Southwest Ranches suburb of Broward County, Fla., once had the typical white facade for many southern homes in the region. On April 2, Trippie unveiled the entire transformation of the outside of the home. Everything, including the driveway, is black.

"The Black House 🏡 black is beautiful from my skin to even stars in a jet black sky 🖤," he posted on Instagram with a photo of the all-black mansion.

The same day, fellow rapper DDG shared a vlog on his YouTube channel in which Trippie gave a tour of the home. Trippie bought the property for $7.5 million in 2022. He says the owner initially listed the mansion for $12.5 million a year before Trippie purchased it. The previous owner was getting ready to foreclose on the property so the rhymer got it for a steal.

During the tour, Trippie confirms he has nine bedrooms, a basketball court, piano room and a $30,000 bed he had made because the initial Rick Owens-designed bed he wanted was too expensive. In 2010, a Rick Owens bed sold for $216,000.

Trippie can certainly afford such an expensive pad. He recently released the joint EP, genre : sadboy, with MGK. This marks more than 20 projects Trippie has dropped during his career. With mutliplatinum certifications, several top five-charting albums on the Billboard 200 and lauded tracks like "Love Scars," "F**k Love" with XXXTentaction and "Dark Knight Dummo" featuring Travis Scott, among others, his catalog of music has afforded him a lifestyle of luxury.

