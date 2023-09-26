Boosie BadAzz Turned Down $250,000 to Perform at LGBTQ Event

Boosie BadAzz claims he once turned down $250,000 to perform at a Pride event.

Boosie Turns Down Major Bag to Perform at LGBTQ Event

On Sept. 22, Boosie chopped it up with The Danza Project. During the sit-down, the Louisiana rapper, who has been outspoken at times of his opposition of the LGBTQ community, claimed he once turned down a $250,000 performance fee for a Pride event.

"I'm not real for money. In that case, I would just sell my soul for anything," Boosie said at the 41:50 mark of the interview below. "I've been offered a quarter-million to go perform at an [LGBTQ] community event. Big money. I told them I have nothing against it at all. But that's not what I push and that's not what I believe in."

"A lot of people get that [misunderstood] because they act like I hate them," Boosie continued. "No. My assistant is gay. This man deals with millions of dollars for me. I trust gay people more than regular people."

Boosie's Harsh History With the LGBTQ Community

In the past, Boosie has often made headlines for expressing his feelings on the LGBTQ community. In 2016, he claimed television is making kids gay. Back in 2020, he was accused of being transphobic after making disparaging comments about Dwyane Wade's daughter's transition. The following year, his back-and-forth with Lil Nas X made headlines on several occasions.

