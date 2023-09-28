Boosie BadAzz Insists He’s Not the Man Wearing an Ankle Monitor in Bed With Sexyy Red

Boosie BadAzz is shooting down speculation that he is the person in a photo sporting an ankle monitor in bed with Sexyy Red.

Boosie BadAzz Denies Being Man in Sexyy Red Photo

On Wednesday (Sept. 27), Boosie hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to clear the air after he was rumored to be the person in Sexyy Red's viral photo.

"IM BLOCKING ALL U MFS N MY DAM ASKING IS THAT ME ON DA PICTURE WITH SEXY RED," Boosie tweeted. "YAll SEE THAT AINT MY ANKLE SIZE R COLOR‼️FIND SOMEONE ELSE TO PLAY WITH IM ON VACATION WITH MY DAUGHTER."

Sexyy Red's Viral Photo

Sexyy Red had the internet going nuts on Wednesday when she shared a photo on Instagram that shows her feet entangled with a man's feet laying in bed. The man has a house arrest monitor on his ankle. Boosie is currently wearing an ankle monitor as part of the pre-trial conditions for his open federal gun case in California.

She captioned the post: "I like fckin wit drillaz… dread head killaz."

Who Is the Man in Sexyy Red's Photo?

The man in the photo has apparently identified himself on Instagram after sharing a video of Sexyy Red sleeping. He is a local recording artist named WuDeuce.

See Sexyy Red's viral photo and Boosie's reaction below.

See Boosie Confirm He Is Not Man in Bed With Sexyy Red