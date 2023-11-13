Boosie Badazz Explains Why Women Like Sexyy Red Aren’t His Type

Boosie BadAzz has explained why women like Sexyy Red aren't his type but showed love to the rapper regardless.

On Monday (Nov. 13), Boosie BadAzz sat down for a lengthy chat with The Breakfast Club and covered many topics, including Sexyy Red's recent claim that she's the modern-day version of him.

"Yeah, I saw that," Boosie said at the 12:05 mark below after Charlamagne mentioned Sexyy's comments. "I feel like she gave me my flowers. I feel like she really gave me my flowers because Sexyy Red from The Lou. I been there in The Lou since, I'm talking about 20 years. Like, the one people love and respect his ratchetness. They respect her ratchetness. I thought about it I was like, 'she kinda right.' Because people respect my ratchetness. You might not like it, but you respect it."

Boosie went on to say that he recently had a girl approach him in the mall that "looked just like Sexyy Red." He said she claimed to be his type, but Boosie noted that women like Sexyy Red don't pique his interest.

"That ain't never been my type, bro," Boosie continued. "Them like my sisters. Girls like them who grew up with me in the projects. I never been turned on to them like that. They always been like my sisters. Now, late night when their ain't nothing open but legs and the Waffle House, I'll slide now. Yeah, I'll slide."

Boosie spoke fondly of Sexyy Red back on Nov. 7, when TMZ caught up with the Baton Rouge rapper at Los Angeles International Airport.

"I feel like she giving me my flowers," Boosie said of Sexyy Red's proclamation in the video below. "I don't get my flowers a lot and I'm a ratchet hood n***a who still getting money, who getting a bankroll. I ain't take it no way but she showing me love. She on top of the game right now. We both from the trenches. People can relate to us."

Boosie added there's a potential collab with Sexyy Red on the way that will feature BeatKing.

