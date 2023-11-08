Boosie BadAzz Responds to Sexyy Red Saying She’s the Modern-Day Version of Him

Boosie BadAzz is reacting to Sexyy Red claiming she's the modern-day version of him.

Boosie BadAzz Reacts to Sexyy Red Comparison

On Tuesday (Nov. 7), TMZ caught up with Boosie at Los Angeles International Airport. The celebrity news site asked the rapper his opinion on Sexyy Red crowing herself the modern-day Boosie in a post she shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday (Nov. 5).

"I feel like she giving me my flowers," Boosie said of Sexyy Red's proclamation in the video below. "I don't get my flowers a lot and I'm a ratchet hood n***a who still getting money, who getting a bankroll. I ain't take it no way but she showing me love. She on top of the game right now. We both from the trenches. People can relate to us."

According to Boosie, there is a potential collab with Sexyy Red in the works that will also feature BeatKing.

Sexyy Red Beefs With Khia Due to Comparisons

While Boosie took the Sexyy Red comparison as a compliment, Khia recently blasted fans for comparing her to the St. Louis rapper. Khia's comments have led to an ongoing beef with Sexyy Red, with both women trading shots on social media.

See Boosie BadAzz weighing in on Sexyy Red calling her herself the modern-day Boosie below.

Watch Boosie Being Interviewed by TMZ