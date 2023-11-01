Sexyy Red Fires Back at Khia by Comparing Her Looks to Comedian Martin Lawrence Character in Blue Streak

Sexyy Red is clapping back at Khia for dissing her and her unborn baby by comparing the Florida rapper to a character from Martin Lawrence's Blue Streak film.

Sexyy Red Disses Khia

On Tuesday (Oct. 31), Khia was a trending topic on X, formerly known as Twitter, for her scathing rant against Sexyy Red. A few hours later, Sexyy Red responded to Khia's disparaging diatribe. "It's giving jealous and miserable," Sexyy Red wrote in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram post about Khia's rant.

The "Pound Town" rapper also clapped back at Khia in a post on Instagram, which can be seen below. She shared the cover art for Khia's 2002 single "My Neck, My Back (Lick It)," which shows Khia slightly bent over. In the second slide, Sexyy shared a screenshot from the 1999 film Blue Streak starring Martin Lawrence. In the shot, Martin is disguised as a nerdy pizza delivery man, and his hair seems to be in a similar style as Khia's on her cover. Sexyy Red simply captioned the photo with a moon face emoji.

The Sexyy Red and Khia Beef

Sexyy Red and Khia have been trading shots since last week when Khia slammed fans for comparing her to Sexyy Red and threw shade at Sexyy and Sukihana in the process. Sexyy Red responded by calling Khia a "washed up hag." Suki threatened to put paws on Khia.

On Tuesday, Khia clapped back with a scathing rant. Playing the role of a faux judge, Khia charged Sexyy with all kinds of crimes including, "not being ashamed of your goddamn self." She also spoke down on Sexyy Red's pregnancy.

Peep Sexyy Red clapping back at Khia by comparing her to Martin's Blue Streak character below.

See Sexyy Red's Instagram Post About Khia

Sexyy Red responds to Khia. sexyyred/Instagram loading...