Boosie BadAzz Tells Yung Bleu to Pay Him the Millions He Still Owes Him

Boosie BadAzz is about his money. The rap veteran is still calling out Yung Bleu and demanding that he pays him the millions that he still owes to him.

Boosie BadAzz Wants Yung Bleu to Pay Up

On Friday (Oct. 20), Boosie BadAzz jumped on his Twitter account to demand that Yung Bleu pay him the millions he still owes him.

"Yung Bleu, can [you] do the right thing [and] get me my millions that was taken from me? [You] know I [was] f***ked over big time!! Why you don’t wanna pay me?” he wrote in a tweet aimed at Bleu.

The Louisiana rapper tweeted all this after Bleu wrote in a statement following his arrest for family battery that he cherishes women and is "completely innocent" of the allegations that he slammed a woman to the ground in a domestic-abuse incident.

The "You're Mines Still" singer added in his since-deleted statement that he's building a $2 million facility and has launched his recording, marketing, media and film company. He added that he plans to make $100 million in the next five years.

Unimpressed by the singer's lofty business goals, Boosie slid in the comments section of The Shade Room's post about Bleu's statement and demanded that he pay him his money ASAP.

"Ok, can I get my money now since you about to do all that," he wrote. "Can u just do right [and] pay me bra," he continued. "U know I was messed over, you said it a million times. U just might be the victim [in] this case [battery case] but I'm the victim [in] our case #facts[.] Do u not have it to pay me?"

"U know I knew nothing about the deal [and you know my name was forged just like he forged your name on the @beatbred deal. Do what's right and your luck will change," he concluded.

Boosie BadAzz and Yung Bleu Have Beef Over a Contract Dispute

Boosie BadAzz and Yung Bleu have been feuding for the past year over a contract dispute that arose when Bleu signed with Empire Records. Boosie says Bleu owes him money for putting him on, and that his name was allegedly forged to a contract with Empire without his permission. Boosie has also publicly accused Empire Records CEO Ghazi Shami of being a "snake" for allegedly signing Bleu to a deal without his knowledge or consent. The rap veteran plans on suing all parties involved for allegedly cutting him out of a million-dollar deal.

See Boosie BadAzz's response to Yung Bleu's statement about his battery case, in which he demands that Bleu pay him the money he owes below.

Read Boosie BadAzz's Comments Telling Yung Bleu to Pay Him the Millions He Still Owes to Him

Boosie BadAzz jumped into the Shade Room comments to demand that Yung Bleu pay him the money that he still owes to him. theshaderoom/Instagram loading...