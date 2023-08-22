Boosie BadAzz Calls Yung Bleu a Clown for Allegedly Kicking T-Rell Off Bleu’s Love Scars Tour

Boosie BadAzz is calling Yung Bleu a clown for allegedly kicking T-Rell off of Bleu's Love Scars Tour.

Boosie BadAzz Calls Yung Bleu a Clown on Instagram Live

On Monday (Aug. 22), Boosie BadAzz hit up Instagram Live with a message for Yung Bleu and anyone looking to attend a show on Bleu's current Love Scars Tour, which begins on Aug. 24 in San Fransisco, Calif. Boosie is accusing Yung Bleu of removing Kansas-bred rapper T-Rell from his opening act slot on the string of shows because T-Rell showed support for Boosie's new album, Goin Thru Some Thangs. The "Wipe Me Down" spitter called Bleu a "clown" in the process.

"This n***a Bleu done kicked T-Rell off the tour ’cause he got posted on my IG for saying my album was the truth," Boosie BadAzz rants in the video below. "Clown. Wherever that tour go, I need y'all to send me addresses so I can send the shirts. If you in that city when that tour coming, I'm sending you 40-50 shirts. That man ain't got nothing to do with this."

Over on Instagram, Boosie ran back the sentiment in a since-deleted post.

"DONK F**K UP THIS DUDE @trell_785 MONEY,” Boosie BadAzz captioned a screenshot of a FaceTime call he had with T-Rell. "HE AINT GOT NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS S**T. ME N HIM HAD SONGS 6 YEARS AGO TOGETHER!! SEND ME YOUR ADDRESSES TO ANY OF THESE CITIES ON THE TOUR SO I CAN GET YALL THESE SHIRTS. ANYBODY SUPORTS THAT TOUR IS SMH I AINT EVEN KNOW HE WAS ON YOUR TOUR THATS THE COLD PART!! DUDE JUST SHOWING LOVE TO THE ALBUM."

T-Rell Responds to Being Kicked Off Yung Bleu's Tour for Supporting Boosie BadAzz

According to T-Rell, the sole reason he was kicked off of Yung Bleu's Love Scars Tour is because Boosie BadAzz posted the aforementioned photo of the Kansas native after he offered praise to Boosie in light of his new album, Goin Thru Some Thangs.

"Yung Bleu kicked me off tour cause Boosie posted me on IG," T-Rell tweeted on Tuesday (Aug. 22). "If you know me I ALWAYS show love to boosie he the Man who gave me a shot and put me on !! Bleu knew I was cool with boosie when he asked me on tour so to kick me off tour all cause boosie posted me Is CRAZY .. I don't play sides I'm NEUTRAL I done paid travel fees Ect smh !! S**t wild I don’t got NOTHING to do with they issues and if you knew I'm cool with boosie why even ask me on tour S**t Goofy af."

Why Do Boosie BadAzz and Yung Bleu Have Beef?

Over the past couple of months, things have seemingly become contentious between Boosie BadAzz and Yung Bleu. After Boosie called out Empire Records for allegedly signing a deal with Yung Bleu, who Boosie claims is his artist. From there, Boosie BadAzz created T-shirts implying that Yung Bleu and Empire Records CEO Ghazi Shami are snakes. Boosie says he intends to send those shirts to people attending Yung Bleu's upcoming tour.

In the videos and social media posts below, Boosie BadAzz calls Yung Bleu a clown, T-Rell offers his side of the story and Boosie shows off the snake T-shirt design he plans to send to Bleu's fans.

Watch Boosie BadAzz Call Yung Bleu a Clown, See T-Rell Explain Why He Was Allegedly Kicked Off the Love Scars Tour and See the T-Shirts Boosie Refers To

Boosie BadAzz Calls Yung Bleu a Clown for Allegedly Kicking T-Rell Off Bleu's Love Scars Tour TRell785/Twitter loading...

Boosie BadAzz Calls Yung Bleu a Clown for Allegedly Kicking T-Rell Off Bleu's Love Scars Tour mamaheliveagain2.0/Instagram loading...