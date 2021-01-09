21 Savage Clowns Yung Bleu – ‘My Brudda Lookin Like a Pumpkin’

After getting plenty of LOLs for joking on YK Osiris' attire, 21 Savage has now set his sights on Yung Bleu.

On Friday night (Jan. 8), Bleu shared a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a jacket similar to the one that made YK Osiris the butt of jokes, only his had Louis Vuitton logos instead of Gucci. "Ion care what y’all say I swagged my shit ‍♂️ @ykosiris," he wrote in the caption of the photo.

21 Savage caught wind of the photo on Saturday (Jan. 9) and had jokes for the Bleu Vandross rapper. Reposting the same photo on his IG, 21 captioned pic, "Why you holding yo chain up with yo jacket tho dam my brudda lookin like a pumpkin."

Bleu returned the jokes on Instagram, posting a photo of the Atlanta rapper in a black-and-white jumper. "lil chest checker board built azz boi ," he commented on the pic. "Fuck was your thoughts this day ? What in the 101 Dalmatians I like to eat at rally’s shit is going on here @21savage."

Mustard, who was one of the ring leaders joking YK Osisris, also shared 21's sentiment about Bleu's jacket on his Instagram Story. Bleu also returned the jokes his way. "@mustard you no damn well yo fat azz can’t even breath in that leather karate suit." Bleu posted on IG along with a photo of the Cali beat maker. "Unbutton that damn shit for u stop breathing the face n neck says it all."

See the back and forth below.