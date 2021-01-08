21 Savage Puts YK Osiris on Blast for His Outfit – ‘You Look Like a Suitcase’

21 Savage is not trying to let YK Osiris live after the Jacksonville, Fla. singer flaunted his custom Gucci jacket on Instagram.

After 21 Savage and Mustard roasted YK Osiris via Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 7) for his not-exactly-matching, tan-colored, two-toned Gucci outfit, which he posted on his Instagram account earlier this week, 21 has doubled back to roast the 22-year-old singer more. The biggest topic of the conversation was Osiris' red leather and tan Gucci monogram biker jacket. During an Instagram Live yesterday, 21 continued his playful, verbal attack against the former 2019 XXL Freshman.

In the conversation, the Savage Mode 2 rapper compared Osiris' Gucci jacket to a designer suitcase.

"I'm finna call Gucci and tell them take them off the shelf, man," 21 began. "We don't want to see them muthafuckas ever again. You done fucked them up. Them muthafuckas are two different colors. They aren't even the same brown."

Amid 21 Savage's roast session, the "Worth It" crooner defended his style choice. However, 21 does not back down. "Throw that shit away," he insisted.

Before leaving the two-way Instagram Live chat, the Atlanta rapper offered one more insult before making his exit from the livestream.

"The jacket ugly as a muthafucka, bruh. Let me see the back one time before I get off. Let me see the back. Bruh, you look like a suitcase," 21 said.

The jokes stem from when YK Osiris, who was recently maced during a concert in his hometown, posted a video of himself on Instagram strutting down a hallway wearing his custom Gucci jacket and Gucci designer pants on Tuesday (Jan. 5).

In the clip, YK Osiris says, "Aye, 2021, I'm the new king of R&B, baby."

21 Savage commented on the post, "Take dat shit off bro for I call mustard."

Mustard reposted YK Osiris' video flaunting his jacket and joked that the official Gucci brand doesn't make the jacket the singer is wearing in his video. "Gucci don't make that, Osiris," the California-bred producer said while laughing hysterically. "Take that shit off. Why would you do that?"

The Def Jam artist then went on social media to explain his outfit after receiving backlash over the coat. "Y'all niggas so stupid. Made by Exclusive Gang. And y'all know my boy. [It's a] customized jacket. Y'all niggas be talkin' all that bullcrap," Osiris stated.

Afterwards, Mustard explained that he was just joking. "Look, man. It wasn't about the jacket," Mustard said. "It was about the outfit. It was a bad outfit, man. I don't know why we're making this a big thing. It was a joke, man. It's just a joke. We're joking. Just like if my little brother walked out the house with that shit on, I would be like 'Bro, that outfit is horrible. Take that off.'"

While all the teasing seems like it could be a little harsh, it's all jokes between the three artists. Watch YK Osiris' Instagram Live below where he speaks with both Mustard and 21 Savage. 21's comments start at the 2:30-mark below.