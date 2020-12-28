Gunshots Reportedly Fired Before Toosii and YK Osiris Show, Video Shows Them Being Maced: Watch

This past weekend, a Toosii and YK Osiris concert was halted before it could even begin, and it looks like a chaotic scene with reported gunshots could be to blame. Making matters worse, the two artists say they were maced in the incident.

On Monday morning (Dec. 28), a rep for Excelsior Security Agency (ESA), which handles security for Jacksonville, Fla.'s Regency Court Plaza and Sk8 City Fun Zone, which is where the concert was to take place, said they were doing traffic control for the event when they were notified of "shots fired" on Sunday. From there, ESA, along with officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, who had arrived to deal with a separate call, went to the location where the shots were reportedly fired.

At 8:30 p.m. EST, the City of Jacksonville Fire Marshal’s Office came to the concert's location and closed down the parking lot after. At 9:15, the Fire Marshal had the event shut down because of "more than one violation."

In video from the scene, Toosii and Osiris can be seen getting on top of a car engaging fans when they are both sprayed with what appears to be mace. Toosii, who released his new song "What Go Around" last week, addressed the incident through his Instagram account.

"Last night at my show in Jacksonville, Florida I got maced for no reason at all along with several of my fans (young fans)," Toosii wrote in the caption for a video of himself and Osiris getting maced. "They shut it down because of capacity so I went outside to greet everyone and this is what happened. I love y’all and fuck them i’ll be back."

For his part, 2019 XXL Freshman YK Osiris used an Instagram story with Toosii to address the situation. "Ay look, my dawg, he a big gangsta," says the "Freaky Dancer" singer. "He ain't make the show, but guess what? And we got pepper-sprayed. And we still up. Bitch."

XXL has reached out to reps for Toosii, YK Osiris and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for comment.