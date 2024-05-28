21 Savage Brings Out Drake at Toronto Concert

21 Savage brings out Drake to perform at the Toronto stop on tour.

21 Savage and Drake Perform in Toronto

On Sunday (May 27), 21 Savage performed the second of two back-to-back shows in Toronto on his The American Dream Tour with JID, Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold. During the set, 21 fittingly brought out hometown hero Drizzy. To the delight of the crowd, the two rappers performed multiple tracks off their 2022 joint album Her Loss and other collabs including "Rich Flex," "Knife Talk" and more.

"Please make some noise for my muthaf**kin brotha 21 coming out here and killing this s**t," The Boy told the crowd.

The performance was a reunion of sorts for the rappers who went on the wildly popular It's All a Blur Tour in 2023. It also appears to dispel any speculation that there are any underlying issues between Drake and 21 as a result of the Drake and Metro Boomin beef.

21 Savage Stays Neutral in Drake vs. Metro Boomin Beef

21 Savage has been stuck in the middle of the Drake and Metro Boomin beef for the past several months, as he is friends with both artists who have made major contributions to 21's career. The Atlanta rapper addressed the friction a couple of weeks ago after initially being silent.

"Metro my brother and Drake my brother," 21 said on Instagram Live. "Them n***as gonna figure that s**t out eventually."

After defending Metro Boomin against Soulja Boy earlier this month, 21 and Metro Boomin went on Instagram Live over the weekend where they both exchanged jokes and 21 trolled the producer by bringing up lines from Drake's diss track "Push Ups" where he takes shots at Metro.

21 Savage has 13 shows left on his The American Dream Tour including stops in Detroit, Virginia Beach, Va., Tampa, Fla. and more, before wrapping up in Atlanta on June 15.

Check out the video of Drake and 21 performing in Toronto below.

Watch 21 Savage Bring Out Drake at His Toronto Tour Stop