YK Osiris Loses $10,000 Basketball Game to Yung Bleu

YK Osiris stays taking Ls. His latest monetary loss comes at the hands of Yung Bleu.

On Tuesday (March 29), Yung Bleu shared video on his Instagram Story of YK Osiris handing over money after losing a basketball game to Bleu. In the clip, a smiling YK reluctantly hands over a stack of cash to Bleu who taunts the "Worth It" rhymer.

"Eat my nuts, bitch," Yung Bleu jokes after getting handed over the cash.

"Hand em over @ykosiris 10k," Bleu tagged the video.

In another clip, YK plays one-on-one with another person while Bleu narrates. "That nigga losing all his fucking money. He sad as shit," Bleu says.

It was all good just a week ago. Last week, video surfaced online of YK playing basketball against Polo G and hitting a circus shot over the Chicago rapper. It is unclear if YK and Polo bet money on their match-up.

YK has had his fair share of moments of having to pay up after a failed bet. Last December, Drake made YK perform at Drizzy's house in order to clear at $60,000 debt he supposedly owed to Aubrey over a basketball game. Last year, YK was also pressed by Lil Baby over a $5,000 debt when the two ran into each other at a jewelry store. Before the new year, YK claimed he was clearing all his debts for 2022.

In other YK-related news, the Florida native recently offered to pay for the funeral cost for the teen who was killed after he fell to his death on an Orlando, Fla. amusement park ride. YK is currently working on the follow-up to his debut album, The Golden Child, which came out in 2019.

Check out video of YK Osiris losing $10,000 to Yung Bleu below.