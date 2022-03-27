YK Osiris Offers to Pay Funeral Costs for Teen Killed After Falling From Amusement Park Ride

YK Osiris wants to help the family of the 14-year-old boy who was tragically killed after falling from an Orlando amusement park ride last week.

Yesterday (March 26), the "Worth It" rapper reached out to his nearly 3 million Instagram followers for help in contacting the family of Tyre Sampson, the St. Louis, Mo. teen who fell to his death after slipping out of his harness on the Orlando FreeFall ride at Icon Park. YK Osiris' use of his platform in such a way is a true act of kindness.

"If anybody know his family, tell them to DM me because I want to pay for his funeral cost," YK Osiris wrote on his Instagram Story, along with a blog post about the incident.

YK Osiris offers to pay for funeral Tyre Sampson YKOsiris via Instagram loading...

Sampson's death has made headlines around the country. The honor student and high school football player was visiting Orlando's ICON Park amusement park with his team for spring break on March 24. Sampson and a few friends boarded the FreeFall ride, which ascends to 400 feet before speeding to the ground at 75 MPH. Video captured of the moment he fell shows Sampson flying off the ride as it makes its descent and hitting the ground in front of stunned spectators.

"He was panicking when he was going up," Tyre's father Yarnell Sampson told Fox35 Orlando. "When the ride took off, that’s when he was feeling uncomfortable. He was like, ‘What’s going on?’ That’s when he started freaking out, and he was explaining to his friend next to him, ‘I don’t know man. If I don’t make it down, please tell my Mom and Daddy I love them.’ For him to say something like that, he must have felt something."

Yarnell claims his son was not allowed on other rides due to his size (6 feet, 5 inches tall, 340 pounds).

"This one particular ride said, ‘We can take you, come on! Get on!’" Yarnell told the news outlet. "No one else allowed him to get on the ride, so I’m wondering what happened between now and then that made them say, 'Come on, get this ride!'"

The Sampson family has reportedly hired to attorneys to look into the death.