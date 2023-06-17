YK Osiris Calls Out for Help on His Instagram Story, Says He Lost Everything Including His Mind

YK Osiris has called out for help on his Instagram Story, saying he lost everything including his mind.

YK Osiris Issues a Second Apology Following the Sukihana Kissing Incident

On Friday (June 16), YK Osiris issued another apology on his Instagram Story for forcibly kissing Sukihana on the mouth in a viral video last weekend. The incident received backlash, prompting YK to publicly apologize. In response, Sukihana accepted his apology in a lengthy statement on Friday.

Now YK is sharing another apology on his Instagram Story. In his first post, he wrote: "Apologize to my family and supporters I keep letting y'all down [pensive face emoji]," his statement began. "I just want to be a better person and focus on my purpose [prayer hands emoji], and that's music, I love y’all so much fr."

In a second post, YK typed, "Don't wry I got a gift for y'all, since I been bulls***ing these past years."

In his third post, which is a little troubling, the Def Jam artist concluded, "I lost everything, my mind, my family, my love for music, I just need help fr."

Aftermath of the Sukihana Kissing Incident

YK Osiris was the topic of conversation last week on social media after a video surfaced of him non-consensually kissing Sukihana. Last Wednesday (June 14), the "Worth It" singer posted his initial apology and expressed remorse for violating Sukihana's boundaries.

"I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana," his missive started. "In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries. I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior. I take full responsibility and I have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her."

Hours later, Sukihana deactivated her Twitter account but not before writing her thoughts about the incident in two since-deleted tweets.

"I drink to hide that I'm very sensitive," she typed. "I feel things more than the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I've been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for a while."

In her final post before deleting her account, Sukihana wrote, "I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself."

Sukihana has since reactivated her Twitter account. The "Throw That Thang" rapper also posted a message stating that she has forgiven YK Osiris and would like to move on.

"I am a pro black woman and I am not into tearing black men down. This is something I am choosing to forgive him for. I love him and accept his apology. I would like to move on from this [blue heart emoji]," she tweeted.

YK Osiris is seeking help claims he lost everything. ykosiris/Instagram loading...

