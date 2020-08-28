The Lox, Wifisfuneral, Yung Bleu and More: New Projects This Week

Fridays are symbolic of two things: the weekend and new music releases. And as the coronavirus continues to impact the way the music industry is conducting day-to-day business, rappers are still delivering their albums, projects, mixtapes and EPs. The offerings arriving this week include plenty of heat.

Yonkers, N.Y. trio The Lox are back with their respected rhymes and gritty lyrical candor on Living Off Xperience. Announced earlier this month, their fourth studio album features production from AraabMuzik, Scott Storch and Large Professor. There's also a guest appearance from fellow Ruff Ryders member DMX on the lead single "Bout Shit." In addition to the album, The Lox also launched a Vevo podcast, which shares the same title as their project. The new LP from the veteran rap group, comprised of Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch, arrives after their 2016 release, Filthy America...It's Beautiful.

Wifisfuneral dropped a few projects last year with Ev3rything Sucks and Ethernet 2, and now he's offering his debut album, Pain?. The album features Weef delivering more melodic singing tracks paired with the lyrical substance he's known for. Ahead of the release, the former 2018 XXL Freshman released "Ocean" with buzzing Brooklyn drill rapper Smoove'L. He also released a track called "Lost in Time" with Coi Leray. Earlier this week, Wifi spoke candidly about the hard work that went into this new studio LP. "Put a lot of literal blood sweat and tears to this," he wrote on twitter. "Took me 2 Years to not come up with the songs. But to literally make you feel every word I say song for song. Overall I hope you enjoy and dance to my pain once more."

Mobile, Ala. native Yung Bleu has been cooking up some heat as well. The 26-year-old rapper, known for his melodic, feel-good songs such as "Miss It," "Unappreciated" and "Ice on My Baby" drops his latest effort, Bleu Vandross 3. The 17-track album features appearances from Boosie BadAzz, Yo Gotti, K Camp, fellow Alabama natives Flo Milli and No Cap and more. The release is the third installment to his Bleu Vandross series. Prior to Bleu Vandross 3, Yung Bleu delivered the project Investments 6 in 2019.

In addition to The Lox, Wifisfuneral and Yung Bleu, find new music from Jackboy, Quando Rondo, Internet Money and more below.