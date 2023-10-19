Yung Bleu Arrested for Battery, Accused of Attacking Woman Over Custody Dispute

Yung Bleu has been arrested for battery in Georgia.

Yung Bleu Booked for Alleged Attack

On Sunday (Oct. 15), Yung Bleu, born Jeremy Biddle, was taken into custody in Hall County, Ga., XXL confirmed via arrest records on Thursday (Oct. 19). He has been charged with family battery. According to TMZ, Bleu is accused of attacking a woman during a dispute over his 10-year-old child. The victim told police Bleu arrived at her home on Sunday unannounced to take the child with him. However, an argument ensued and she claims the rapper slammed her on the ground, causing injuries to her hip and arm. Bleu agreed to talk with deputies about the incident and was taken into custody and booked for misdemeanor battery. He has since been released after posting a $2,400 bail.

XXL has reached out to Yung Bleu's team and the Hall County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Yung Bleu's Prior Arrest

Yung Bleu was arrested last January after he allegedly got into a shootout with an attempted robber on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. In that incident, he was charged with discharging a firearm.

Bleu released his latest album Love Scars II in April, which features guest appearances from Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign and Tink. He recently wrapped up his Love Scars Tour.