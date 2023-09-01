Yung Bleu Admits He Flew Out Another Woman Even Though He’s Married and Bashes Her Hygiene

Yung Bleu admitted online this week that he flew out another woman even though he's married and bashed her hygiene.

On Friday (Sept. 1), Yung Bleu hopped on Twitter and confessed in a since-deleted tweet that he flew out another woman named Tenom, despite being married. In the tweet below, the Alabama artist confirmed that he did fly the woman out and explained the reason behind his actions. Bleu bashed the woman's hygiene and mentioned that they didn't get intimate as well.

"I let u be a tag along fa the day true," Yung Bleu wrote in the tweet below. "But U went back home in a Uber with hunger pains cuz you was loud and Hygiene wasn’t up to my standards."

Bleu continued: "Had a lil’ smell that engulfed the plane. Nails dirty, shoes two sizes too big with a lil’ dust on em. So yea. U was a link up that turned to a side kick that day cuz I was being respectful and Ain’t wanna send you back and hurt ya feelings. Ain’t get no d*** or no vibes tho. Hope u enjoyed ya stay tho lil’ mama."

In a following archived tweet, which can be seen below, the rap singer defended his statement about the woman's hygiene. According to Bleu, her clothes "had a smell that manifested through the whole plane." He compared the stench to mildew and said she came looking for answers now, even though the situation happened six months ago.

Bleu's tweet comes on the heels of Tenom's TikTok video where she exposes him for flying her out for a discreet get-together, which can be seen below. The artist slid in Tenom's DM's after seeing a viral video of her tongue.

Yung Bleu's Wife Kicks Him Out and Threatens Him With a Divorce

After Yung Bleu's wife, Tiemeria, came across Tenom's video, she uploaded a few posts on Instagram Story on Sept. 1 and blasted her husband for his infidelity. Tiemeria also threatened Bleu with a divorce and stated that she kicked him.

The Woman Yung Bleu Flew Out Responds to His Wife

Hours later, the woman that Bleu flew out hopped on TikTok and responded to what his wife said. Before a TikTok user told Tenom that Bleu's wife was siding with her, Tenom insisted that she didn't want to date Bleu and blasted Tiemeria for reportedly getting smart with her.

