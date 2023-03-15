Jay Electronica Claims He Met the Illuminati, Was Unimpressed

Jay Electronica claims he's had an encounter with the shadowy group known as the Illuminati and say's he walked away from the meeting unimpressed.

Jay Elec has never been one to hold his tongue on any topic. On Monday (March 13), the New Orleans rapper went on a choppy Twitter diatribe, enlightening fans of his esoteric beliefs.

"Ps, The Illuminati? I met em," Jay Electronica tweeted in a string of dozens of posts. "They ain’t all that. Ask em about me."

In follow-up posts, he claimed Dominicans secretly control the entertainment industry and banks.

"Ps, The Dominicans control Hollywood," he added. "Ps, The Dominicans control the banking system."

Jay didn't stop there. "Ps, The Visigoths are running a pedophile ring in Hollywood," he continued. "Ps, The Albinos control the military industrial complex."

As for the music industry, the Roc Nation rapper believes it is controlled by a Christian religion.

"Ps, The Jehovah’s Witness control the music industry," he added.

This isn't the first time, Jay Electronica has been connected to conspiracy theories about the Illuminati. Back in 2012, he was rumored to be dating Kate Rothschild who is a part of the Rothschild Jewish noble banking family, widely believed by conspiracy theorists to be part of the Illuminati, a secret society some believe controls the world and are seeking a New World Order. Jay Electronica reportedly had a fling with Rothschild, who was then married to Ben Goldsmith, the son of the late billionaire financier Jimmy Goldsmith.