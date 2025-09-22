Jay Electronica Floods Fans With Four New Projects
Jay Electronica floods fans with new music by dropping four new projects over the weekend.
It's been five years since the New Orleans rapper put out his most recent offerings, A Written Testimony and Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn). That changed when he released the four surprise projects in three days. On Sept. 18, Jay rereleased the 2020 album, Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn). However, the new version omits the tracks "Better in Tune" and "10,000 Lotus Petals"
The next day, he delivered the A Written Testimony: Power at the Rate of My Dreams EP and the new album, A Written Testimony: Leaflets. He followed up on Sunday (Sept. 21) with the eight-song project, A Written Testimony: Mars, The Inhabited Planet.
Jay Elect is known as one of the most elusive rappers out. Following his 2007 mixtape, Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge), his breakout single, "Exhibit C," was released in 2009. The following year, he signed with Jay-Z's Roc Nation label. After that, he became almost a mythical figure in hip-hop. It would be another decade until he put out his long-awaited debut album, A Written Testimony, in 2020. Several of the songs on the album feature uncredited appearances from Jay-Z.