What Diddy’s Rap Peers Are Saying in Support After He Beat a RICO Charge

Diddy is breathing a sigh of relief after being acquitted of the major charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking in his sex crimes trial today. Though he was convicted of two lesser counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, many people are chalking it up as a win, including several rappers who have come out in support of Puff.

50 Cent Weighs in on Diddy Verdict

On Wednesday (July 2), following the announcement of the verdict, as predicted, 50 Cent was one of the first people to chime in.

"Diddy beat the [RICO], that boy a bad man![clapping hands emojis]," the G-Unit head honcho captioned a photo of himself on Instagram. "He like the Gay John Gotti."

50 Cent has been one of Diddy's biggest critics in the past few years.

Boosie BadAzz Celebrates Diddy Acquittal

Boosie BadAzz, who has oppositely been one of Diddy's biggest supporters throughout the whole legal process, shared a video on Instagram celebrating the verdict.

"GREAT DAY N HIP HOP. Diddy NOT GUILTY," he captioned the post.

"I'm so glad Diddy free, bruh," Boosie says in the video below. "The reason is, I'm tired of seeing us Black moguls get took down like that. And I'm tired of seeing Black people go against us Black moguls like that."

Check out more hip-hop artists supporting Diddy following the verdict in his sex crimes trial below.

See Rappers Happy About Diddy Only Being Charged With Prostitution Crimes

