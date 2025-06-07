50 Cent Turns Up the Heat on Diddy, Teases Series Inspired by Puff’s Rise and Fall

50 Cent isn't letting up on Diddy. The entertainment mogul is planning to develop a television series inspired by Puff's rise and fall.

50 Cent Teases Series About Diddy

On Friday (June 6), 50 Cent jumped on his Instagram page and teased a new television project he's working on. In his post, which can be viewed below, the Power mastermind shared an illustration of a mountain and the words "Mogul Series" underneath it.

"Inspired by the rise and fall of Sean P Diddy Combs, [man shrugging emoji]," Fif wrote in the caption. "[F]vck it I gotta make some money off this s**t [looking eyes emoji]." [siren emoji] Coming Soon!"

50 also added, "This ain't Empire," referring to the popular 2015 Fox series starring Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson.

50 Cent Working on Diddy Docuseries

In addition to his proposed TV show, 50 Cent is also working on a Diddy docuseries that will give a "voice to the voiceless."

Last September, Variety reported that Fif teamed up with Netflix to produced a docuseries about the disgraced rap mogul who's currently on trial for sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. In a joint statement, 50 and director Alexandria Stapleton said the untitled doc wouldn't just cover the indictment and lawsuits against Diddy but also explore the years leading up to the indictment.

"This is a story with significant human impact," the tandem wrote in the statement. "It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far. We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions."

