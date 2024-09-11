Jay Electronica Goes Off in Rant Defending Jay-Z, Calls Out People ‘Slave Cooning Over a Football Game’

Jay Electronica goes off on a rant defending Jay-Z for 2025 Super Bowl halftime show backlash and calls out people for "slave cooing over a football game."

Jay Electronica Backs Jay-Z

On Wednesday (Sept. 11), Jay Elect went on a lengthy diatribe on X, formerly known as Twitter. In his series of posts, the New Orleans rapper took up for Hov, who has been the center of backlash as Lil Wayne fans blame Jigga for choosing Kendrick Lamar over Tunechi to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

"N*ggas got all this smoke for Hov but they ain’t got no smoke for David Geffen and jimmy iovine and lucían grange and lyor cohen etcetera etcetera. I DO NOT RESPECT YOUR GANGSTER. You p*ssy," Jay tweeted.

The Roc Nation rapper also appeared to address Hurricane Chris' criticism of 50 Cent's Humor & Harmony festival in Baton Rouge, La.

"Yall better stop respecting these false gangstas who will kill they brother at the gas station over a few words or a few dollar and then run and throw they gun in the bushes when the police come," added, seemingly referencing Chris' murder case.

"Like @wesleymuhammad labeled these n*ggas correctly," Elect added. "You bully COONS. WE DO NOT RESPECT YOUR GANGSTA..."And let’s be real. @50cent just opened an entire industry in shreveport and these p*ssy a*s nights slave cooning over a football game. If you don’t get the f**k outta my face."

Jay-Z Faces Backlash After Kendrick Lamar Named 2025 Super Bowl Headliner

Jay-Z has been facing backlash since it was announced K-Dot would headline next year's Super Bowl in New Orleans instead of hometown hero Lil Wayne. Jay-Z's Roc Nation serves as the NFL's live music strategist. So, people are assuming Hov had the final say. Neither Jigga nor Lil Wayne has responded to the uproar.

Read More: Why Picking Kendrick Lamar to Perform at 2025 Super Bowl Makes Sense

Check out Jay Electronica's tweets below.

See Jay Electronica Defending Jay-Z and Calling Out People for Being Mad Over a Football Game

