Hurricane Chris Found Not Guilty of Murder

Hurricane Chris has been acquitted on all charges in his murder trial.

On Tuesday (March 14), a four man, eight-woman jury found the Louisiana rapper not guilty in connection to the 2020 shooting death of Danzeria Farris Jr. following a seven-day trial, XXL has confirmed.

"We are excited," Hurricane Chris' attorney Alex Washington told reporters outside the courtroom. "We are proud of the jury. Finally, a jury that had the courage to say that he's not guilty. Everybody in Shreveport is not guilty. This system is flawed sometimes. He have poor investigation. It was a poor investigation that has affected Mr. Dooley's life since 2020. So, I appreciate the courage of the community to say, 'No. Say, not guilty.'"

Hurricane Chris also released a statement about his acquittal to The Shade Room.

"Tonight I was found not guilty of second degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things," the "Halle Berry" rapper wrote. "I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells law firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line."

Hurricane Chris, born Christopher Dooley, was initially arrested on June 19, 2020 and charged with shooting Farris multiple times at a Texaco gas station at Hearne and Hollywood avenues in Shreveport, La. Chris told police he believed Farris was trying to rob him when the man opened the door to the 2016 Mercedes Benz the rapper was driving. A car that had been reported stolen from Texas.

At the time of his arrest, Hurricane Chris' attorney released the following statement: "The prayers of Mr. Dooley are with the family of the deceased as well as his own family at this time. He is confident that at the end of a thorough and just investigation of this incident, his name will be cleared."

Chris was charged and later indicted on murder and illegal possession of stolen items. The "A Bay Bay" rapper maintained he shot Farris in self-defense The jury agreed, acquitting the rapper on both charges.