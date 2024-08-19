50 Cent Disses Hurricane Chris’ ‘One Song’ Catalog, Chris Fires Back

50 Cent disses Hurricane Chris' musical catalog and Chris goes off on Fif in response.

50 Cent and Hurricane Chris Beef Continues

On Sunday night (Aug. 18), 50 Cent egged on his newfound beef with Louisiana rapper Hurricane Chris, who called Fif out over the weekend for not having any local artists at the Queens, N.Y. rap mogul's Humor & Harmony Festival, which took place in Chris' hometown of Shreveport, La. In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, 50 debunked Chris' claim while also clowning the Louisiana rhymer.

"Oh no you not gonna play that 1 song you got, Bay Bay just went on stage wit Master P. LOL," Fif captioned a clip of the film Menace II Society where the character Stacy dismisses the character Sharif's suggestion to play his music. The post can be seen below.

Hurricane Chris Goes Off on 50 Cent

After getting wind of the tweet, Hurricane Chris shared a post on Instagram going off on Fif.

"You big dummy, you just proved my point," Chris said in the selfie video below. "You don't know sh*t about the city. Shreveport, the ni**a just said I got one song. Ni**a, I go all the way back to 5 Entertainment. That's how I know you don't know sh*t about the city, homie. You just a culture vulture-a*s ni**a that seen some sh*t for sale and you wanted to come profit."

He captioned the post, "@50cent Lack of knowledge is what make u an opportunist ask bay bay why he talked me a kid into signing for 30 k maybe I’d have more number ones if your rat friends didn’t play me as a kid and I got a heavy catalogue that they know word for word incmy city but u did no research on our history u saw a chance to win for yourself."

See 50 Cent's post dissing Hurricane Chris' catalog and check out Chris' response below.

See 50 Cent Call Hurricane Chris a One-Hit Wonder

Watch Hurricane Chris' Response to 50 Cent's Diss