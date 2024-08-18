50 Cent Slams Hurricane Chris for Claiming No New Orleans Artists Performed at His Humor & Harmony Festival

50 Cent has slammed Hurricane Chris for his video accusing Fif of not having any New Orleans artists perform at his Humor & Harmony Festival earlier this month.

50 Slams Hurricane Chris for Saying No New Orleans Artists Performed at His Festival

On Sunday (Aug. 18), 50 Cent jumped on X, formerly Twitter, and blasted Hurricane Chris for saying that he didn't book any New Orleans artists to perform at his annual Humor & Harmony Festival in Shreveport, La.

In Hurricane Chris' fiery Instagram video, which can be viewed below, the "Halle Berry" rapper expressed his disappointment that 50's festival did not feature any artists from New Orleans.

"Hurricane Flex [smiley face open mouth emoji] boy ya s**t is wack, the f**k you think you

@FredoBang [face with raised eye emoji] ya s**t gets no play in my ride. LOL," Fif wrote in a post in response to Chris.

Despite his harsh criticism, Hurricane Chris is incorrect, as there were several N.O. rappers who performed at the event.

New Orleans legend Master P rocked the mic as well as up-and-coming N.O. rappers Big Fella Zil and Flamefari. Even Baton Rouge, La. rhymer Fredo Bang performed at the festival.

In response to Chris' claims, Fredo Bang said, "Who the f**k I am then?" in a video on his Instagram Story.

Hurricane Chris Posts Angry Video Criticizing 50's Humor & Harmony Festival

50 Cent's attack on Hurricane Chris stems from the 35-year-old rapper's video on his Instagram account. In the clip, Chris was under the impression that no New Orleans artists performed at Fif's Humor & Harmony Festival, which is not true.

The "A Bay Bay" rapper was particularly upset over 50 Cent allegedly paying $500,000 to the Shreveport police for security at the festival. Chris felt the money should have gone to booking local New Orleans acts to perform.

Along with the video, Hurricane Chris wrote a lengthy message criticizing 50 and his presence in Shreveport.

"The people around @50cent are from New York even the ones who live in Shreveport they are attempting to gate keep a person who could of really made a difference," he wrote. "I challenge yu to let me show u our community and the things that the rotten people around yu have hidden we are the fourth worst educated state in America murder happens daily and our youth is lost none of the people around yu know what the city needs not even the fake non profits but thats another story."

"We love u but u have been led wrong by people with no community outreach except down town your pint man can name the neighborhoods in my city," he continued. "I oboe yu smart bro everybody using u u f**k with cats like @tonyyayo and og @unclemurda yu gotta be 100."

Check out Hurricane Chris' fiery Instagram video and 50 Cent's response to Chris' claims in the comments below.

