Hurricane Chris Insists He Makes Better Music Than 50 Cent

In a recent interview, Hurricane Chris made the bold claim that he makes better music than 50 Cent.

Hurricane Chris Believes He Makes Better Music Than 50 Cent

On Saturday (Sept. 7), DJ Vlad posted a video of his interview with Hurricane Chris on his YouTube channel. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Chris makes a bold claim that he makes better music than 50 Cent.

Shocked by Chris' statement, Vlad vehemently disagreed with him which sparked an intense argument between them.

"Come on, man. 50 Cent has a classic [with] Get Rich or Die Tryin'," Vlad contends at the seven-minute mark in the video below.

Unfazed, Hurricane Chris doesn't budge from his bold statement.

"You [50 Cent] cannot out rap me. You do not make better music than me right now," he boldly proclaims.

"50 is a hell of a songwriter, you can't deny that," Vlad replies.

"Song making, he don't make better songs than me," Chris responds. "If 50 was to make a song right now and I make a song right now I'mma smash that s**t."

"I make music way better than 50 Cent," he continues. "I know it's a fact."

Unwavering from his belief that he's more talented than 50, Chris claims that he has cultivated a music catalog since he was 15 years old. He also proclaims that he can rock the stage harder than Fif.

"If we were to perform in Shreveport, I perform way longer than 50 and I would rock that s**t way harder than 50 or anybody who f**king came to Shreveport because I go back since I was 15 years old in high school."

Read More: 50 Cent Explains Why He Chooses to Be Celibate

50 Cent and Hurricane Chris Beef Over Humor & Harmony Festival

Hurricane Chris remarks are in connection to his initial complaint about 50 Cent's Humor & Harmony Festival that took place in Chris' hometown of Shreveport, La., back in August. The Louisiana rhymer took issue with Fif for not enlisting local acts to perform at his show despite having New Orleans legend Master P and Baton Rouge rhymer Fredo Bang perform at his festival.

50 debunked Chris' claim while also clowning him by alluding that he's a one-hit wonder.

"Oh no you not gonna play that 1 song you got, Bay Bay just went on stage wit Master P. LOL," the New York rhymer captioned a clip of the film Menace II Society where the character Stacy dismisses the character Sharif's suggestion to play his music. The post can be seen below. Chris eventually responded by calling 50 a big dummy for not realizing that he has a catalog of hits.

In the end, Chris and 50 reportedly have resolved their disagreement about the festival and there is no beef between them.

Check out Hurricane Chris make the bold claim that he makes better music than 50 Cent below.

Watch Hurricane Chris Say He's a Better Rapper Than 50 Cent