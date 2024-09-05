50 Cent explains why he chooses to be celibate on a recent episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

On Thursday (Sept. 5), a new episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was uploaded to YouTube. In the video, which can be seen below, 50 Cent sat down with the show's host, Stephen Colbert, to discuss his new book, The Accomplice, champagne Le Chemin Du Roi and much more. At one point in the discussion, Stephen showed Fif a series of magazine covers with exclusive stories about the rapper. However, Us Weekly's latest issue with the business mogul stood out based on a question about his intimate life.

After Stephen asked 50 if he's really celibate, the rapper revealed why he's chosen to refrain from sex.

"Listen, when you calm down, you can focus, alright?" 50 Cent said at the 4:54-mark of the video below. "It's been good. I've been good to me."

The Queens rhymer elaborated on his abstinence, insisting that there are "a couple of motivating factors in our evolutionary biology, and they don't include celibacy." The G-Unit leader then explained why sleeping around isn't always the best choice.

"That's when things start getting complicated, things start getting confusing because people are coming for different reasons," he stated at the 5:14-mark of the video below. "And then, if you like, go on a date, but you have no interest in anything you kind of, I can see you now. I said, 'Goddamn girl, you fine, but you ain't got nothing going on.'"

50 Cent's decision to stay celibate was revealed earlier this year on social media. On Jan. 9, Fif went on Instagram to promote his alcoholic beverage, Le Chemin Du Roi. In the caption of his IG post below, he shared that one of his New Year's resolutions was to not have sex.

"My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted. I'm practicing abstinence," he typed. "I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level."

Take a look at 50 Cent talking about his celibacy on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert below.

