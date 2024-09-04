Desiigner Roasted After Teasing New Song in Response to 50 Cent Explaining Why He Didn’t Sign Him

Desiigner is getting roasted on Instagram after previewing a new song in response to 50 Cent explaining why he didn't sign the rapper.

Desiigner Responds to 50 Cent by Previewing New Music

On Wednesday (Sep. 4), Desiigner hopped on Instagram to preview a new song for his fans. The track was created in response to 50 Cent, who in an interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game said he didn't want to sign the Brooklyn rapper despite the massive hype surrounding his breakout hit "Panda."

The video shows Desiigner in his car rapping over a beat that he was playing on his phone. However, while Desiigner labeled the track as "another hit" in the video, fans were quick to roast him.

"This dude doesn’t even look confident reading the verse," one person wrote. "50 bouta have a field day with this," another added. "Bra really had one hit," a third IG user commented.

50 Cent Says He Was Nervous About Signing Desiigner

Desiigner's response comes after 50 Cent said he was nervous about signing Desiigner because he didn't think he had a hit song after his debut track "Panda."

"What's the ni**a's name that sound like Future?" 50 asked around the 28:34-mark in the interview below. "I met with him before he did the deal with Kanye and them. I had him at the office, 'Yo, let me hear other records,' and I'm like, 'That's it?' And the sh*t was so hot that he had it, I was struggling. I was like, 'Nah, I can't give that ni**a that money. Let them give them what they gonna give ’em.' I knew who I was when I made one record. When I made one record, I didn't know how to make the next one."

Desiigner dropped off his first single "Panda" in 2015, and Kanye West heavily sampled the song for his "Pt. 2" track on The Life of Pablo. The single was a blockbuster, going five-times platinum and receiving a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

Check out Desiigner's new song and 50 Cent's comments below.

