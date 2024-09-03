50 Cent says Dame Dash has "no money" after the G-Unit mogul recalls Dame criticizing his Shady Records deal.

50 Cent Criticizes Dame Dash

On Sunday (Sep. 1), 50 Cent sat down for an interview with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo on Million Dollaz Worth of Game to reflect on his career and discuss future endeavors. 50 took a minute to reminisce on the juggernaut record deal he signed with Interscope, Aftermath and Shady Records back in 2002. 50 noted that while he got $1 million right out the gate, the only person who told him that wasn't a large sum of cash was Dame Dash.

"The only person that pointed out $1 million was no money was Damon Dash and he has no money now," 50 said. "I only felt that because he said, that ain’t no money. After you get a watch, a chain, you look out for the homies and you do this, that it’s nothing. And I was like, 'Ni**a, I’m from 134th Street. $1 million is a lot of money.' I think I hit the lotto! How you gonna say it’s no money? I just never forgot that because of how it felt."

Dame Dash Continues to Have Money Troubles

Dame Dash has unfortunately continued to be plagued by money troubles in recent weeks. The federal government will soon forcibly auction off Dame's one-third ownership share in Roc-A-Fella Records. However, to add salt to the wound, the auction was delayed at the last minute until September due to Dame owing nearly $10 million in other outstanding debts.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, Dame has outstanding taxes due that the NYSDTF is hoping to recoup from the sale of the stake in the rap label. The New York Department of Social Services has also intervened. Billboard reports Dame owes $8.7 million in back taxes and $193,000 in child support.

The auction of the stake was ordered back in February after movie producer Josh Webber won a court judgment for $823,000 against Dame in September of 2022. The auction will now go down on Sept. 21.

