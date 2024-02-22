Dame Dash Ordered to Sell Roc-A-Fella Records Shares to Pay Off Six-Figure Judgment

Dame Dash has been ordered to sell his one-third share of Roc-a-Fella Records in order to pay off a six-figure judgment.

Dame Must Sell Roc-a-Fella Shares

On Feb. 13, a judge issued an order mandating Dame Dash sell his stake in Roc-a-Fella Records in order to pay off his debt for a lawsuit, XXL confirmed via court records on Thursday (Feb. 22). According to the court filing, Dame does not oppose the move. However, Jay-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke, who own the other two-thirds of Roc-a-Fella, have pushed back against the sale. Despite the opposition, the judge signed off on the order, allowing the sale to take place. Roc-a-Fella has 21 days from the date of the order to turn over a certificate representing Dame's ownership in the company. Dame has 10 days from the receipt of the certificate to turn over his ownership interest.

"Within 180 days of the U.S. Marshal’s receipt of the Dash Ownership Interest and any corresponding certificate, the Marshal shall sell the Dash Ownership Interest at public auction," the court filing reads.

Who Does Dame Owe Money To?

In January of 2019, film producer Josh Webber sued Dame for defamation and copyright infringement in connection to a dispute over the 2019 film Dear Frank. In September of 2022, a judge sided with Webber and ordered Dame to pay him $705,400 plus $117,884.71 in legal fees. Dame has yet to pay up, leading Webber to press for Dame's assets to be confiscated in order to settle the debt.