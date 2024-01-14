Dame Dash Fires Back at Fat Joe for Saying Dame Should Make Another Jay-Z

Dame Dash had a few choice words for Fat Joe after the Bronx rapper suggested that Dame should make another Jay-Z.

Dame Dash Responds to Fat Joe's Comments on Making Another Jay-Z

On Saturday (Jan. 13), Dame Dash posted a video from The CEO Show on his America Nu Network YouTube channel addressing comments Fat Joe made on his Instagram Live on Dec. 29, 2023. In the clip, which can be seen below, the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder wanted to address the Terror Squad leader's remarks about people being delusional and his suggestion that Dame should make another Jay-Z.

"Why the f**k would I make another Hov?" Dame asked. "He was double dipping. We were paying him highly as an artist and then he was double dipping from the company and he didn't make me a lot of money."

"He [Jay-Z] did not generate $100 million a year for me that's why I had to do a lot of other s**t. I don't want to make another Hov," he continued.

"But I did make a [Kanye West], a Cam'ron—pause—or help and you know after you do that I don't have anything else to do."

Dame went on to claim that instead of creating another Jay-Z, he built a fashion brand called Rachel Roy that he estimated generated $100 million in revenue every year.

"I don't make an artist, I make a company," he affirmed.

Dame Dash also suggested that Fat Joe take a look at his new television network Amercian Nu, which he is slowly building on YouTube.

Dame Dash was responding to Fat Joe's Instagram Live video, which you can watch below.

On Dec. 29, 2023, the Bronx rhymer hopped on his IG Live to speak his truth about some of the things he witnessed in 2023. At one point, the rap veteran spoke about delusional people who "hype themselves to believe something they are not."

"If you're a hustler, if you're a money getter then where's your money? If you're a genius and you're smart then where's your s**t?" Fat Joe asked.

"So whoever you are you know Jay-Z said, you know, you made a Jay-Z go make another Jay-Z," he added.

Fat Joe clarified that he wasn't referring to Dame Dash, specifically, but he appeared to throw shade at the former rap mogul by adding that he has helped others in his career such as DJ Khaled and the late rapper Big Pun.

Watch Dame Dash's response to Fat Joe on him saying he should make another Jay-Z below. Also, watch Fat Joe's IG Live clip below, which sparked Dame to react with his video.

