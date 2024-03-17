Dame Dash Tells the Shocking Story of Slapping Steve Stoute

In a new interview, Dame Dash recalled how he slapped music executive Steve Stoute.

In the latest episode of the Relate to Great podcast, which debuted last Friday (March 16) on the American Nu Network via YouTube, Dame Dash responds to Steve Stoute's unflattering comments about him on Shannon Sharpe's podcast Club Shay Shay. In the video interview, which can be viewed below, Dame expressed his frustrations of people trying to shut him out of doing business and speaking bad about him in the media.

"To be honest, I'm sick of these n***as. I'm sick of it because you would think that after a while n***as would leave you alone," Dame stated in the video below.

"But this consistent thing where people feel comfortable saying that they're going to do whatever they want to do or can do to keep me out of business, talk bad about me to other people you know come together and make a certain narrative and then get on TV and then have the nerve to speak on it...I'm sick of that s**t," he added.

Dame then zeroed in on Steve Stoute as one of the people speaking bad about him in the media. The former Roc-A-Fella Records founder said that he never had any level of respect for him because of what he viewed as his alleged unscrupulous business practices.

Dame claims that he was initially going to bring Roc-A-Fella Records to Interscope Records but Stoute allegedly interfered and sabotaged the deal.

At the 16-minute mark, the rap mogul detailed a story of how he had to eventually slap Steve Stoute. According to Dame, it happened at his Roc-A-Fella offices and it was over a $18,000 debt that Stoute allegedly owed Dame. When Dame asked him where was his money, Stoute boldly told him that he was not going to pay him.

"I smacked him and s**t and I gave him an opportunity to have a fair one," Dame recalled. "So like—pop!—smacked him. He asked me, he said, 'Yo, did you just smack me?'"

"I was like, 'Yeah, n***a and ain't nothing between us but the wind. I'll give you a fair one,'" he continued. "I had a Franck Muller [watch] on my [left arm]—crack!—and s**t just broke."

Dame also said that Stoute is always talking about another man's business and that's why he needed to get slapped. He concluded that no one in the music business respects Steve Stoute.

Steve Stoute Blames Dame Dash's For the Breakup of Roc-A-Fella Records

Dame Dash's harsh comments about Steve Stoute are in response to Stoute's remarks about him on the Club Shay Shay podcast. During the interview, Stoute attributed the dissolution of Roc-A-Fella Records to Dame's alleged unprofessional behavior. Stoute maintains that Dash's disrespectful conduct had grown tiresome among those working with him.

"The people around him wanted to meet with other people. People were becoming less beholden to him but he was unaware of it," Stoute said. "And then while he was building businesses, he would go off all around the world with cameras and girls and all kinds of crazy shit, and then come back flipping on everybody as if [they were wrong]."

See Dame Dash recall how he slapped Steve Stoute below.

Watch Dame Dash Tell His Shocking Story of How He Slapped Steve Stoute

Watch Steve Stoute Explain How Dame Dash Cause the Break Up of Roc-A-Fella Records