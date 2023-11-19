Dame Dash Insists Lyor Cohen Is the Reason Jay-Z Split From Dame in Business

In a new interview, Dame Dash insisted that Lyor Cohen is the reason for Jay-Z splitting from in business.

Dame Dash Blames Lyor Cohen for His Split with Jay-Z

In another episode of The CEO Show podcast, which premiered on Saturday (Nov. 18) on America Nu Network's YouTube channel, former Roc-A-Fella Records founder Dame Dash reflected on his split from Jay-Z in business. According to Dame, he blames former Def Jam president Lyor Cohen for giving Jay the idea to split from Roc-A-Fella Records.

"He's the person that told Jay, 'I'll do a deal with you or without Dame Dash or "Biggs" [Kareem Burke]' and he's the one that advised him based on what what Steve Stoute told me and based on what Irv Gotti told me that was like, 'Yo, why would you split it three ways if you could just do it yourself,'" Dame said at the 28:33-mark in the video below.

Dame also commented on Lyor Cohen's interview on The Drink Champs podcast where N.O.R.E. asked Lyor if he was the reason Dame and Hov were no longer business partners. Lyor emphatically denied it.

"Absolutely not," said Lyor. He then added, "If Lyor was the reason, then they never were really together in the first place. Mic drop."

Dame agreed with Lyor's statement during his interview on The CEO Show. But questioned why N.O.R.E. didn't grill him about his alleged involvement in disrupting his business partnership with Jay-Z.

"I think he's right on that but I do think there could have been more of an elaborate answer," he explained. "Are you the one that showcased that, did you give him [Jay-Z] the option? Did you push him to make him aware what he could do and that what you would support? Did you give him the idea to do that? Did you violate and have meetings behind his back? So when that meeting happened when Dame was yelling who made that meeting?"

"It's a tape of it and me being mad at that meeting, those are questions I think should be asked," Dame continued. "And people want to know it's the elephant in the room so why ignore it, you know? Like why wouldn't people ask?"

Dame went further and said, "So that bothers me when Jay gets on an interview and when Lyor gets on the interview and people are don't ask the questions that they ask me. If you never ask me that

question, I'm fine. But because y'all continuously ask me these questions, how come when they get on in front of a camera and y'all don't ask them."

"And if they give you like one little question to pivot y'all just be pressing me so I'm just like give me the same respect you give them," added Dame. "Like just make it fair but either way I want to know the answer 'cause I can't get a fair one with him. I can't get a conversation. So I also kind of want to hear the answer."

Dame Dash Is Open to Having a Conversation With Jay-Z to Settle Business Dispute

Back in October, Dame Dash said in an interview on The CEO Show podcast with host Datwon Thomas that he is open to having a conversation with Jay-Z to resolve their business differences.

"When I look at what happened between me and Jay it's like I blame Jay for letting it happen but all the people that really made it happen are the ones that are...benefiting from him the most now," he said. "I was stopping them from getting money."

"I'm telling you publicly I will [have the conversation]," he continued. "And I've never not said that. But Jay's never had that accountability to have that real conversation with me."

"I always said as a man that we could always talk it up," he added. "Men should always be able to talk things up, but I'm really happy with my life right now."

"I know the world would love to see it and I'm down for it," Dame concluded.

Let's make it happen!

Watch Dame Dash's Interview on The CEO Show Podcast

Watch Lyor Cohen's Interview on The Drink Champs Podcast