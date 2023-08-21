Irv Gotti Credits Jay-Z With Roc-A-Fella Records’ Success, Says Dame Dash Was Just Along for the Ride

Irv Gotti credits Jay-Z with the success of Roc-A-Fella Records and says that Dame Dash was just "along for the ride."

Irv Gotti Gives Credit to Jay-Z for Roc-A-Fella's Success But Not Necessarily Dame Dash

On Aug. 18, Irv Gotti joined N.O.R.E and DJ EFN for the latest episode of the Drink Champs podcast. Throughout the course of the lengthy interview, the Murder Inc. executive opened up about many aspects of his storied career in hip-hop and spoke very candidly about his thoughts on Jay-Z's rocky relationship with fellow Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Dame Dash.

When N.O.R.E. broached the subject of Dame Dash's name having been possibly "removed" from Jay-Z's Book of Hov tribute exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library, Irv Gotti explained why he isn't surprised that the two record execs seemingly no longer get along despite the chemistry they once had during the early days of Roc-A-Fella's rise to prominence.

"I don't think Jay likes Dame," Irv Gotti says in the Drink Champs interview below. "Did I say something that people don't know already?"

Irv later continues by diminishing Dame Dash's role in the success of Roc-A-Fella Records: "Jay didn't need nobody. [Dame Dash] started Roc-A-Fella with Jay and Biggs, so he should get credited. I'm saying the making of the records, I don't know what you want me to say. Jay didn't need nobody. Jay was picking the beats, Jay was rapping over the beats, Jay was making things. It was all Hov. Dame was along for the ride. It was a great ride."

What Is the Current Status of Jay-Z and Dame Dash's Working Relationship?

While the rift in Jay-Z and Dame Dash's working relationship can be traced all the way back to the early 2000s, the situation became a legal matter in 2021 when Hov and Roc-A-Fella Records sued Dame over his attempt to sell Jay's classic 1996 album, Reasonable Doubt, as an NFT. After Jay-Z and Dame Dash settled their lawsuit in June of that year, Dash stated that he felt disrespected by the Brooklyn MC for only being offered $1.5 million for his stake in the legendary record label.

What Is Jay-Z's Book of Hov Exhibition?

Jay-Z's Book of Hov, which Dame Dash's name was allegedly removed from according to N.O.R.E, is an exhibition that chronicles the entirety of the hip-hop mogul's iconic career that is currently being displayed at the Brooklyn Public Library. The tribute opened back in July and is slated to run through October of this year.

"Our goal, with The Book of Hov tribute exhibition, is to provide a behind-the-scenes look at a Hall of Fame songwriter and performer, successful business person, and a consequential philanthropist who has never forgotten the lessons he learned on the road to success," a statement on the exhibition's website reads. "And the borough where his journey began."

Check out Irv Gotti's bold statements regarding Jay-Z and Dame Dash's respective roles in the success of Roc-A-Fella Records in the Drink Champs interview below.

Watch Irv Gotti Credit Jay-Z With Roc-A-Fella's Success and Say Dame Dash Was Just Along for the Ride