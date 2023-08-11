Noname calls out Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and more for supporting the National Football League on a new song off her album, Sundial.

Noname Calls Out Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and More for Supporting the NFL

On Friday (Aug. 11), Noname dropped her new album, Sundial. One particular song from the 11-track offering, "Namesake," finds the Chicago rapper critiquing Jay-Z for his partnership with the NFL. Hov inked a deal with the National Football League in September of 2019.

"I ain't f**kin’ with the NFL or Jay-Z," she raps at the 1:42-mark of the record. "Propaganda for the military complex."

In some other lyrics of the song, which can be heard below, the Ghetto Sage member also puts Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Rihanna on blast for performing at the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show. RiRi performed at the Super Bowl last February. Meanwhile, Lamar hit the stage in 2022. Bey, on the other hand, performed at the special event in 2013 and 2016.

After claiming that people react positively to the Super Bowl, Noname labels Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Rihanna as "war machines that get glamorized" in a melodic cheer-squad cadence, interchanging their names at the beginning of each bridge.

"Go, Rihanna, go!" Noname raps at the 1:55-mark of her new single. "Watch the fighter jet fly high/ War machine gets glamorized, we play the game to pass the time."

Shortly after, the rapper delivers "Go, Beyoncé, go! Watch the fighter jet fly high/ War machine gets glamorized, we play the game to pass the time."

She continues throwing shots at the 2:09-mark of the song."Go, Kendrick, go!/Watch the fighter jet fly high/ War machine gets glamorized, we play the game to pass the time."

Noname Points the Finger at Herself for Performing at Coachella

By the 2:19-mark of "Namesake," Noname holds herself accountable for performing at Coachella in April of 2023. The 31-year-old rhymer explained in a since-deleted Instagram post she uploaded on Jan. 19 that she agreed to perform at the music festival because she needed the money.

Sundial is Noname's first LP in over five years. The album features Common, $ilkMoney, Jay Electronica and more. The rapper's last album, Room 25, dropped back in 2018.

Hear the lyrics that Noname uses to diss Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and more below.

Listen to Noname Call Out Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and More for Supporting NFL