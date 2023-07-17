Haitian Rapper MechansT Puts a Song Featuring Kendrick Lamar A.I. Vocals on His Album Then Removes It – Report

Haitian rapper MechansT has removed a new song from his album, À Table !, which features vocals from Kendrick Lamar that were reportedly created using A.I. technology.

MechansT's Song "Goat" features A.I. Kendrick Lamar Vocals

As the ever-growing controversy over the use of A.I.-generated vocals in hip-hop continues, a new song from Haiti's MechansT has been the subject of an unprecedented debate. On the song "Goat," which dropped on July 10 as part of MechansT's new album À Table !, Kendrick Lamar offers a stellar guest verse. However, according to Haitian Times, Kenny's contribution is not only unauthorized but is actually a deep fake version of Kendrick Lamar's voice that was generated by artificial intelligence.

MechansT's removes "Goat" Featuring Kendrick Lamar From Album and Issues a Public Apology

On July 13, just three days removed from the album's release, MechansT decided to remove the fugazi Kendrick Lamar song from À Table ! across all streaming platforms. In the official press release below, the popular Haitian artist issued an apology to his nearly one million Instagram followers for having to delete "Goat" while he and his team investigates the authenticity of Kendrick Lamar's verse.

"With the evolution of the current events, a decision was made to recall 'Goat' and 'Amanda' titles from the album with respect to an investigation in regards to allegations against the authenticity of the features," MechansT's statement reads as it pertains to Kendrick Lamar. "My team and I are working tirelessly to get to the bottom of it and we will share our findings as soon as we come to a concrete explanation of the situation."

He continues: "I apologize for the discomfort this may have caused and I want to clarify that the initiative to secure international features with L.A.X & Kendrick Lamar was never to induce in error, but the aim was to bring value to the rich culture of the Haitian Music Industry."

Controversy Over the Use of A.I. in Hip-Hop Songs

As the technology that drives artificial intelligence continues to evolve by the day, Kendrick Lamar's reportedly fake verse on "Goat" is just the latest bit of controversy surrounding the subject. While artists like Timbaland and Hit-Boy embrace the computer-generated practice, others, such as Jay-Z's personal engineer Young Guru, remain very outspoken regarding their disdain for what A.I. can potentially mean for the record industry.

XXL has reached out to Kendrick Lamar's team for an official statement on the matter.

Give a listen to MechansT's "Goat" allegedly featuring an A.I. version of Kendrick Lamar's voice below.

Listen to Kendrick Lamar's A.I. Vocals on MechansT's "Goat" and See the Haitian Rapper's Press Release on Why the Song Was Removed Below