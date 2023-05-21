Ice Cube Warns He’ll Sue Any A.I. Creator Who Uses His Voice – Watch

Ice Cube is not a fan of artificial intelligence. During his conversation on the Full Send Podcast, he warned that he'll sue any A.I. creator who uses his voice.

In an hour-long interview with Full Send Podcast, which premiered last Thursday (May 18), Ice Cube talked with co-host Kyle Forgeard and friends about his movie career, his Big3 basketball tournament, and his friendship with Dr. Dre, among other things.

During their discussion, co-host Kyle asked Cube about the fast-moving trend of A.I.-generated songs like the fake Drake and The Weeknd song "Heart on My Sleeve" that went viral. The West Coast legend made it clear he wasn't a fan of it.

"I don't wanna hear an A.I. Drake song," he seethed at the 50-minute mark in the video below. “Yeah, I don’t wanna hear that bulls**t. He should sue whoever made it."

One of the co-hosts informed the Death Certificate rhymer that “A.I.’s coming for you too, bro."

Undeterred, Cube delivered a stern warning to A.I. makers.

"And I'mma sue the muthaf**ka who made it and the people and the platform who play it," he said. "It’s like a sample, you know what I mean? Somebody can't take your original voice and manipulate it without having to pay."

Cube also added: "I think A.I. is demonic [and] I think A.I. is going to get a backlash from organic people."

Ice Cube is among a several music industry leaders who are worried about the advances of A.I. technology.

Recently, Young Guru blasted Timbaland over his plan to legitimize A.I.-generated music featuring deceased artists. Timbaland is excited about the musical opportunities that the use of A.I. could bring to the music industry. But Young Guru, who has expressed his concerns about A.I. in the past, doesn't agree with Timbo's vision.

"Timbaland, I love you my brother. You know I do. But this ain't it. This is dangerous at a basic level and it's corny. I will be on the side of the Luddites," he commented on an Instagram post about Timbaland's plan.

In the meantime, check out Ice Cube's interview below.

Watch Ice Cube's Interview With Full Send Podcast Below