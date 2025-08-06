50 Cent Has Jokes After Ice Cube’s New Film War of the Worlds Tanks Hard and Receives Zero Rating

Ice Cube's new sci-fi film, War of the Worlds, is getting panned by movie critics and viewers. Now, 50 Cent is joking Cube over the bad reception of the new flick.

50 Cent Reacts to Bad War of the World Reviews

On Wednesday (Aug. 6), Fif weighed in on the film's bad reviews, which include receiving a zero percent rating on film review website Rotten Tomatoes, via Instagram. In the post, he shared a screenshot of a news report about the terribly reviewed movie.

"0 % [shocked face emoji]," 50 captioned the post below. "How you get a 0 percent rating [thinking face emoji]. Nah somebody mad at cube. Now I’m scared to watch it LOL."

Ice Cube-Led War of the Worlds Is Universally Panned

The new War of the Worlds film was released on Amazon on July 31 and is the latest film adaptation based on H. G. Wells' 1898 alien invasion novel of the same name. Ice Cube plays the role of Will Radford, a surveillance and threat assessment expert at the Department of Homeland Security.

Paul Mount of Starburst magazine gave a scathing review of the film. "War of the Worlds is a torturous, endless 90 minutes of glitchy video clips, military stock footage, glad-to-be-doing-something actors running through the street waving a camera in front of their faces and pretending to be scared," he wrote.

Ed Power of The Daily Telegraph had a similar sentiment. "It is silly, shoddy and features far too much of rapper-turned-leading man Ice Cube staring at a computer screen while looking as if he’s working through a reasonably urgent digestive ailment," he wrote.

Check out 50 Cent's reaction to Ice Cube's new film flopping below.

