Young Guru Thinks Timbaland Using A.I. in Hip-Hop Will Encourage Kids to Do the Same

Young Guru, Jay-Z's longtime producer, thinks Timbaland using A.I. in hip-hop will now encourage kids to do the same.

Young Guru Talks About Timbaland Dabbling in A.I.

On Tuesday (June 6), Young Guru spoke about his views on A.I. during an interview with Okayplayer. In the discussion, the "Brush Your Shoulders off" producer explained why Timbaland creating A.I.-generated music didn't sit right with him. Young Guru believes that Timb's cosign of A.I. will make kids feel it's OK to make music this way.

"The reason that I said something to Tim, number one, is because Tim and I have worked together and we have a relationship, and that's why I started in love," Young Guru said. "I was like, "Tim, I love you, but this is dangerous because of who you are. If you set the precedent that this is OK, then every other kid is going to feel like oh, well, Tim did it.'"

Young Guru has expressed his issues with A.I.-generated records in the past. On May 19, he posted a screenshot of an Okayplayer article that highlighted an interview from Forbes with Timbaland. The headline reads: "Timbaland Wants to Legitimize A.I. Music Featuring Late Legends."

The "Song Cry" beat maestro responded, "Timbaland, I love you my brother. You know I do. But this ain't it. This is dangerous at a basic level and it's corny. I will be on the side of the Luddites."

Where Does Young Guru's Concern Regarding A.I. Stem From?

Young Guru is primarily worried about Timbaland legitimizing harmful practices.

"When you take Big's voice, and you have him saying things that he would have never said, or it's your interpretation or some other writer's interpretation of what you think Big would have said, this kind of violates him and his legacy," Young Guru stated. "How do you think his daughter felt? How do you think CJ felt hearing their dad's voice?"

He then spoke about how Timbaland's A.I. record of The Notorious B.I.G could affect the late rapper's loved ones.

“How do you think Faith feels? How do you think Big’s mom feels? They’re not getting paid from any of these things that are being put out,” he said.

On May 3, Timbaland teased the A.I.-generated song that features The Notorious B.I.G. On the record, the late Brooklyn hip-hop legend can be heard paying homage to other rappers who were wrongfully murdered: Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke and Young Dolph, to name a few.

Listen to Timbaland's A.I. Song With The Notorious B.I.G. Below