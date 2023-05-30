Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem Release New Song ‘The Hillbillies’ – Listen

Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem just released a music video for their new song titled "The Hillbillies."

Without any prior warning or promotional buildup, Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar surprised fans on Tuesday (May 30) by premiering their visual under the PgLang YouTube account.

Kendrick kicks off the track with a touch of subtle flexing. Even before dropping a bar, K-Dot proudly declares, "I don't buy much, I buy land, bro." Later in Kendrick's short rant, he adds, "And I'm best dressed moving forward/Compton cowboy all that, yeah."

Reminiscent of their 2021 hit single, "Family Ties," Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar exchange bars on their latest track, with Keem starting it off and dictating the flow.

Keem initiates the exchange, rapping, "We gon f**k up the world, excuse me, but is that your girl?/If she tell, that's a good referral/Hebie GB talk crazy to me, but Kendrick know I like the regular girls/I'm not good with the regular girls."

Directed by Neal Farmer, the video takes viewers on a visual journey as the duo posts up in various locations including private jets, the Los Angeles Dodgers stadium and outside of the United States, giving the impression of the possibility of the video being shot on the European leg of their tour.

The video includes a notable cameo from Tyler, The Creator. In one scene, Tyler is seen sitting on the grass at the center of the Dodgers’ stadium. He also joins Kendrick and Keem as they casually lounge on the hood of a car outside the stadium. Tyler also went on his Twitter account to share the video, simply tweeting out a smiley face with the YouTube link.

"The Hillbillies" comes after Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s appearances on each other's albums in 2022, with Keem contributing to Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and Kendrick being featured on The Melodic Blue.

Watch Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's "The Hillbillies" Video Below