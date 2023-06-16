Kendrick Lamar Fans Believe They Uncovered His Burner Instagram Account, Amazed at Rapper’s Posts

Kendrick Lamar fans believe they have uncovered his burner Instagram account and are completely amazed by his posts.

On Friday (June 16), Kendrick Lamar fans across the internet began to flood social media with excitement after discovering what many people believe to be a personal Instagram handled by the Pulitzer Prize-winning MC. As news of the potential burner account started to spread, Kung-Fu Kenny enthusiasts became enamored with the Instagram posts they saw.

Where Can Kendrick Lamar's Alleged Instagram Burner Account Be Found?

Kendrick Lamar's supposed burner account, simply listed on Instagram under the handle jojoruski, was apparently no longer made private sometime in the early hours of Friday. In the hours since, Kenny's perceived alias has racked up well over 300,000 followers.

Kendrick Lamar Fans React to Finding the Rapper's Alleged Instagram Burner Account

As avid fans of the Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers MC scrolled through the 13 posts that have been published by the jojoruski account over the past 24 hours, one common theme sticks out most. Amid photos of icons such as Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson, fans are able to catch an incredibly rare glimpse of Kendrick Lamar's day-to-day life and are reacting in the comments sections accordingly.

"Look at Kendrick being normal outside the fame," one fan wrote under a video of Kendrick Lamar casually strolling along a road, which is posted below.

Another commented: "You're too low key to have a burner. Delete this king."

Another crowd-pleasing post finds Kendrick Lamar lighting off some fireworks as if he's at a typical neighborhood barbecue.

"Kendrick lighting fireworks is the last thing I would think of seeing here," a surprised IG user posted.

Another added: "Glad bro's been having fun. I thought he was in the cave all this time."

Others are so excited that they get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most elusive rappers in the game, they immediately requested that Kendrick Lamar return the jojoruski burner to its previously private account setting.

Is Kendrick Lamar's Official Instagram Account Still Active?

Despite Kenny's seemingly personal and intimate account being uncovered, the "Humble" rhymer's official Instagram page still remains active. However, the term active can be used loosely as the sole post is an uncaptioned image of Kendrick Lamar in The New York Times Magazine.

