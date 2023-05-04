Looks Like Kendrick Lamar Went to the 2023 Met Gala After All

It looks like Kendrick Lamar may have actually been one of the rappers in attendance at the 2023 Met Gala after all.

The anticipated 2023 Met Gala went down on Monday (May 1) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, N.Y. Several rappers were pictured on the red carpet at the celebrity fashion show/fundraiser including Dr. Dre, Pusha T, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and others. While K. Dot was not present in the gallery, it appears he did show up to take photos for a Chanel shoot in connection to the event.

On Tuesday (May 2), luxury fashion house Chanel shared photos taken by photographers Inez and Vinoodh of Kendrick Lamar and supermodel Naomi Campbell from a shoot that took place on Monday night at the Met Gala's host hotel, The Carlyle. One of the photos shows an extreme closeup of Kendrick Lamar wearing a leather jacket and baseball cap grinning for the camera. In a second picture, he is standing with his hands in his pockets.

"Ambassadors and friends of the House got together to celebrate the opening of The Costume Institute’s exhibition, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. On this occasion, they posed for a group portrait lensed by Inez & Vinoodh," Chanel captioned the post.

It doesn't look like Kendrick Lamar decided to enter the big event. The DAMN. rapper is on a break before the fourth leg of his The Big Steppers Tour, which recently broke the record for the highest-grossing rap tour of all-time.

See Chanel's Kendrick Lamar Met Gala Photos Below