Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Wins Album of the Year for XXL Awards 2023

Following a year that saw albums drop from some of hip-hop's most popular artists, Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has been revealed as the Album of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023.

Even with the pressure of having been one of the most anticipated hip-hop albums in recent memory prior to its release, Kendrick Lamar's critically acclaimed double LP rose to the top of the heap this year over six other projects worthy of Album of the Year distinction. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers bested 2023 XXL Awards nominees such as Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss, Future's I Never Liked You, Latto's 777, Lil Baby's It's Only Me, Lil Durk's 7220 and Pusha T's It's Almost Dry.

K-Dot's album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 295,000 album-equivalent units moved in its first week of release. It also marked the California rapper's fourth No. 1 album in his illustrious career.

Last year, Drake's Certified Lover Boy was awarded the honor of Album of Year for the XXL Awards. Drizzy's LP was critically applauded by both fans and critics, alike.

Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was selected as Album of the Year by XXL's esteemed Awards Board, which consists of 56 newly added top music executives this year. A portion of the recent inductees are featured on a special digital cover.

Newcomers joining the board include Michelle McDevitt, Mike G, Mike Navarra, Peter Jideonwo, Randy Henderson, Robert Gibbs, Ron Stewart, Ramon Alvarez-Smikle, Shawnae Corbett-Rice, Yashar Zadeh, Ashley Kalmanowitz, Brian Nolan, Cindy Agi, Danielle Price and more. Plus, artists Yo Gotti, E-40, Future and Jadakiss.

The distinguished board chose from 11 categories for this year's awards including Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Hip-Hop's Humanitarian of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Female Rapper of the Year, Male Rapper of the Year and Producer of the Year. The People's Champ Award was voted on by the public, who had the choice between 20 of some of top rappers in the rap game.

Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar.